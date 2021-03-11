Court dismisses Singla's petition

Mohali, June 10
A local court today dismissed the bail petition of former Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla in a corruption case registered at the Phase-8 police station on May 24.
On May 27, the court had sent Singla to 14-day judicial custody after three-day police remand. Singla and his OSD Pradeep Kumar were booked on a complaint by SE Rajinder Singh, posted at Punjab Health System Corporation.
The officer had alleged they demanded Rs 1.16 crore bribe from the allotment of projects and “1% commission” in government contracts. Singla’s judicial custody has been extended till June 24.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses
The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...
Rajya Sabha elections: Congress wins 3 seats in Rajasthan, BJP 1; saffron party-backed Subhash Chandra loses
In Karnataka, BJP bags 3 seats, Congress 1