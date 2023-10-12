Court orders confiscation of Rode’s land

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 11

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court has ordered the confiscation of land belonging to Pak-based self-styled chief of the banned terror outfits, ISYF and KLF, Lakhbir Singh Rode under Section 33 (5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Rode’s one-fourth share in the land measuring 43 kanal 3 marlas at Kothe Gurupura village, in Baghapurana tehsil has been seized by the anti-terror agency. It was done in compliance with the court orders.

He was involved in a tiffin bomb blast that occurred on September 15, 2021, around 7:57 pm near Punjab National Bank, Jalalabad, in Fazilka district. The investigations revealed that Rode masterminded the conspiracy.

“Working in collusion with his Pakistan-based ‘masters’, Rode played a key role in sending consignments of terrorist hardware, including arms, ammunition, custom-made tiffin bombs, grenades, explosives as well as drugs, to carry out terrorist acts, particularly bomb blasts, to instil fear among the people of Punjab,” the NIA said.

