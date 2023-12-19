Court pardons Faridkot gaushala head in bribery case

Faridkot, December 18
In what may spell trouble for an IGP-rank officer, the court of Special Judge, Faridkot, today granted pardon to Malkiat Dass, an accused in the Rs 20 lakh bribery case.
Malkiat, head of a gaushala in Faridkot, has agreed to provide details regarding Rs 20 lakh bribe paid to two police officers who allegedly collected it on behalf of the IGP at the gaushala.
Special Judge Rajiv Kalra said the pardon had been granted to subject on a condition that he shall disclose true and correct facts relating to the crime as a prosecution witness while deposing before the court.
“If at any subsequent stage, it’s found that Malkiat Dass is evading to disclose true and correct facts or he violates the condition of grant of pardon, he shall be tried as an accused in this case,” said Justice Kalra.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal says the suit filed in 1991 bef...
Post of Parliament’s security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states
Names invited of eligible and willing IPS officers for filli...
Search on for Jalandhar student Gurasham Singh missing after his birthday party in London; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab
He was last seen in Canary Wharf, East London, in black jump...