Court pardons Faridkot gaushala head in bribery case

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 18

In what may spell trouble for an IGP-rank officer, the court of Special Judge, Faridkot, today granted pardon to Malkiat Dass, an accused in the Rs 20 lakh bribery case.

Malkiat, head of a gaushala in Faridkot, has agreed to provide details regarding Rs 20 lakh bribe paid to two police officers who allegedly collected it on behalf of the IGP at the gaushala.

Special Judge Rajiv Kalra said the pardon had been granted to subject on a condition that he shall disclose true and correct facts relating to the crime as a prosecution witness while deposing before the court.

“If at any subsequent stage, it’s found that Malkiat Dass is evading to disclose true and correct facts or he violates the condition of grant of pardon, he shall be tried as an accused in this case,” said Justice Kalra.

#Faridkot