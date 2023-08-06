Court rejects bail plea of Kathua case accused

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, August 5

The court of Pathankot Sessions Judge, Jatinder Pal Singh Khurmi, has rejected the bail application of Shubham Sangra, one of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case, by observing that “the accused is not entitled to concession of bail as he had misled the courts”.

The accused had been declared a major by the Supreme Court after the lower courts had said he should be tried as a minor. “He concealed his date of birth and tried to mislead the courts by claiming he was a juvenile. Hence, there is no merit in the present bail application,” read the judgment. The next date of hearing has been fixed for August 11.

