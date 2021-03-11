Court reserves order on plea against Sumedh Saini

Mohali, April 21
A Mohali court today reserved its order on a plea seeking cancellation of bail to former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini. The prosecution had moved a plea for the cancellation of bail claiming that Saini was not cooperating with the agencies regarding the investigation into his house located in Sector 20, Chandigarh. Saini is neither giving documents of the house nor answering the questions, said the prosecution.
However, the defence counsel said full cooperation was being extended by Saini to the probe team. After hearing the arguments of both sides, Additional Sessions Judge RS Rai reserved the order for April 25.
The prosecution said information was not being about the Sector 20 house where Saini is residing. The prosecution further said it was not clear as to how the house was purchased. Though the defence counsel submitted an affidavit regarding the agreement about the house, the prosecution demanded all documents regarding the property. The Supreme Court has stayed Saini’s arrest till April 26.
‘Not cooperating’
The prosecution had moved a plea for the cancellation of bail claiming that Sumedh Saini was not cooperating in probe.—
