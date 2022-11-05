Court sends Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri murder accused to 7-day police custody

Pawan Jaiswar
Amritsar, November 5
Prime suspect in Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri murder case, Sandeep Singh, was produced in a court here on Saturday, which sent him to seven-day police custody.
Forensic teams from Chandigarh have also reached the spot.
Meanwhile, his family has demanded a martyr's status for him. They refused to cremate the body in case the government failed to announce the martyr’s status for him.
They also asked the government to ensure security to the family.
Suri’s son Manik claimed that the family was getting death threats from overseas phone numbers. He alleged that the callers were threatening to eliminate the family.
