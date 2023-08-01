Court stays eviction of Punjab women panel ex-chief Manisha Gulati

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 31

Acting on an application filed by former chairperson of Punjab State Commission for Women Manisha Gulati, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today stayed her eviction from her official accommodation during the pendency of her appeal. A detailed order the matter was not yet available.

Gulati, through senior advocate Chetan Mittal with counsel Mayank Aggarwal, submitted that she was appointed to the post of chairperson and the term was to expire on March 18, 2024. But the applicant was removed following the government change in Punjab in February 2022. He petition challenging the action was ultimately disposed of following a statement on the state’s behalf.

But the state again removed the applicant from the post vide an order dated March 7. Just over a month after a single Judge dismissed her petition challenging the order of her removal, the former chairperson filed an appeal against the verdict.

Taking up the matter, the HC asserted the authorities might go ahead with the process initiated pursuant to the advertisement, but the same would not be finalised without the leave of the court. Mittal asserted the state issued a letter/order dated July 13, whereby she was asked to vacate the residential accommodation and to hand over the possession.