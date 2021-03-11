High Court stays Punjab ex-DGP Sumedh Saini's arrest, directs him to join probe

Chandigarh, April 28
The Punjab and Haryana High Court today directed Punjab’s former Director-General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini to join the investigation in a cheating, forgery and corruption case registered against him, while staying his arrest in the matter.
Justice Avneesh Jhingan of the High Court also fixed a week’s deadline for Saini to join the probe. As Saini’s anticipatory bail petition filed through counsel SPS Sidhu came up for preliminary hearing, Justice Jhingan put respondent-State of Punjab on notice.
Accepting it on the State’s behalf, Additional Advocate General HS Grewal sought time to file reply to the contentions raised by Saini in his plea.
The matter was placed before Justice Jhingan after a Mohali Court earlier this week dismissed Saini’s bail application in the case pertaining to the purchase of Sector 20 property. An FIR in the matter was registered in September 2020 at Mohali police station under Sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Dismissing the plea, the Mohali Court had, among other things, observed: “This court is of the considered view that there are serious allegations against the applicant/accused to the effect that he in connivance with his co-accused Surinderjit Singh Jaspal, has forged and fabricated the agreement to sell dated October 2, 2019, in order to save house No 3048, Sector 20-D, Chandigarh, from attachment.
Further, it seems that the execution of the said agreement is shrouded by suspicious circumstances, as it has been shown to be prepared on a plain paper without any attesting witness.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors