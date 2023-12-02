Court summons Bikram Majithia's MLA wife Ganieve Majithia

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, December 1

The court of Additional Sessions Judge, Kapurthala, has summoned Ganieve Majithia, SAD MLA and wife of former minister Bikram S Majithia, in connection with a complaint lodged against NRI kabaddi player Ranjit Singh Jeeta Maur and others in a drug and corruption case lodged by the special task force (STF) in February 2022.

Bikram Majithia "Frivolous plaint with a single-line allegation made against my wife. The case won’t stand in court." The summoning order was issued on October 27. The next date of hearing in the case is December 2. Jeeta Maur is the main accused, whom the STF had arrested with 100 gm of heroin and a weapon days ahead of the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections. A total of 13 persons had been initially booked under the NDPS Act at the STF police station in Mohali and four persons have been added as accused in the court orders. The summoning order issued by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar lists the name of MLA as “Ganeev Grewal, d/o Avinash Singh Grewal, a resident of Amritsar and accused No. 15”. The complainant in the case is Charan Singh, a realtor from Sultanpur Lodhi and former shareholder in Jeeta Maur’s real estate company, Great Green Build India Pvt Ltd. The complaint states that she also invested in the business through Mangal Singh, a confidant of Jeeta Maur.

The allegation against Jeeta Maur is that he used ill-gotten drug money not only for developing colonies and purchasing properties but also to please politicians and senior police offiicals, who invested their black money in different colonies. IPS officer and former DGP Sanjeev Gupta, his son Saurav Gupta (both residents of Panchkula) and Amritsar-based Jagjit Chahal and his wife Inderjit Kaur too have been summoned following a complaint that they too collectively purchased a property in Sultanpur Lodhi.

The fresh complaint has been made against the 17 accused at the Sadar police station, Kapurthala.

Bikram Majithia said, “We have not received any summons on our address till date. I got to know about the complaint against my wife only on summoning orders being forwarded on WhatsApp yesterday. We downloaded a subsequent order of the court from the e-courts portal, dated November 14. It has no mention about any summons against my wife. In any case, we have not made any property investment as mentioned in the complaint. It is a frivolous complaint with a single-line allegation. The case won’t stand as it is purely mischief.”

