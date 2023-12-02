 Court summons Bikram Majithia's MLA wife Ganieve Majithia : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Court summons Bikram Majithia's MLA wife Ganieve Majithia

Court summons Bikram Majithia's MLA wife Ganieve Majithia

‘Invested in property’ linked to drug accused NRI kabaddi player Ranjit Singh Jeeta Maur

Court summons Bikram Majithia's MLA wife Ganieve Majithia

Ganieve Majithia



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, December 1

The court of Additional Sessions Judge, Kapurthala, has summoned Ganieve Majithia, SAD MLA and wife of former minister Bikram S Majithia, in connection with a complaint lodged against NRI kabaddi player Ranjit Singh Jeeta Maur and others in a drug and corruption case lodged by the special task force (STF) in February 2022.

Bikram Majithia

"Frivolous plaint with a single-line allegation made against my wife. The case won’t stand in court."

The summoning order was issued on October 27. The next date of hearing in the case is December 2. Jeeta Maur is the main accused, whom the STF had arrested with 100 gm of heroin and a weapon days ahead of the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections. A total of 13 persons had been initially booked under the NDPS Act at the STF police station in Mohali and four persons have been added as accused in the court orders. The summoning order issued by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar lists the name of MLA as “Ganeev Grewal, d/o Avinash Singh Grewal, a resident of Amritsar and accused No. 15”. The complainant in the case is Charan Singh, a realtor from Sultanpur Lodhi and former shareholder in Jeeta Maur’s real estate company, Great Green Build India Pvt Ltd. The complaint states that she also invested in the business through Mangal Singh, a confidant of Jeeta Maur.

The allegation against Jeeta Maur is that he used ill-gotten drug money not only for developing colonies and purchasing properties but also to please politicians and senior police offiicals, who invested their black money in different colonies. IPS officer and former DGP Sanjeev Gupta, his son Saurav Gupta (both residents of Panchkula) and Amritsar-based Jagjit Chahal and his wife Inderjit Kaur too have been summoned following a complaint that they too collectively purchased a property in Sultanpur Lodhi.

The fresh complaint has been made against the 17 accused at the Sadar police station, Kapurthala.

Bikram Majithia said, “We have not received any summons on our address till date. I got to know about the complaint against my wife only on summoning orders being forwarded on WhatsApp yesterday. We downloaded a subsequent order of the court from the e-courts portal, dated November 14. It has no mention about any summons against my wife. In any case, we have not made any property investment as mentioned in the complaint. It is a frivolous complaint with a single-line allegation. The case won’t stand as it is purely mischief.”

#Bikram Majithia #Kabaddi #Kapurthala #Shiromani Akali Dal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Centre defends MHA's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km

2
Punjab

Punjab farmers reject Rs 11 sugarcane SAP hike hours after CM Bhagwant Mann calls it a 'shagun'

3
India

'Absolutely inhumane and unconscionable': Indian student beaten, forced into labour for months in US

4
Punjab

Court summons Bikram Majithia's MLA wife Ganieve Majithia

5
Himachal

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh takes over as GOC-in-C, Army Training Command

6
India

48 schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat; students, staff evacuated

7
Sports

No electricity at stadium in Raipur hosting India vs Australia T20 today; bill of Rs 3.16 crore not paid

8
India

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties

9
Entertainment

Sunny Deol's heartfelt applause: 'My little brother Bobby shakes the world' in 'Animal'

10
Sports

Mitchell Marsh breaks his silence over 'controversial' act of resting feet on World Cup trophy

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

US senators ask Biden to impose China travel ban after respiratory illness cases

US senators ask Biden to impose China travel ban after respiratory illness cases

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...

Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit

Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit

The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...

Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura

Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura

Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, wit...

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties


Cities

View All

Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Amritsar: Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Two nabbed with 210-gm heroin

Arvind Kejriwal's Punjab visit today, farm unions not on same page over blockades

Another recovery agent robbed of Rs 1.25 lakh

Protest over contaminated water supply, choked sewer

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in dock for flooding of High Court premises

High Court: Human nature’s rebellion against graft sparks hope

Military Literature Festival: Spreading awareness on national security

1,260 vehicles scrapped at Chandigarh's Industrial Area centre in 7 months

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi L-G gives nod to 83 more establishments to operate 24x7

Principal Secy pulled up over poor state of roads

Atishi writes to Centre flagging 'irregularities' in 12 DU colleges

'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' campaign begins

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Ahead of Jalandhar MC elections, 3 AAP leaders get new responsibilities

'Our Iraqi employer stripped us, kept us locked in washrooms'

Voter registration camps across Jalandhar district from today

Akalis urge Governor to recommend CBI probe into Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara attack

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Play proactive role in war against AIDS: Health Minister to youth

Dengue stings 9 more

Always try to act strict against criminals: CP

Gangster Sanjeev received six gunshots, Gopi 2, says autopsy

2 student factions of Punjabi varsity again at loggerheads

Patiala: 2 student factions of Punjabi University again at loggerheads

Prisoners to run fuel station in Patiala

Samana to get new bus terminus soon

Three nabbed for theft, over 1kg gold, 1kg silver recovered

PSMSU protest enters 25th day