Court summons Ropar legislator

Tribune News Service

Ropar, February 8

The Anandpur Sahib court has ordered Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha to be summoned through a proclamation by the local police. Chadha is one of the accused in a case registered on July 6, 2020, under the Disaster Management Act.

On July 6, 2020, Chadha was leading a protest near Nikkuwal village on the Ropar-Nangal road, leading to a traffic jam. As the administration had prohibited gatherings due to Covid-19, a case under Sections 188, 283, 269 and 270 of the IPC and the Disaster Management Act was registered against Chadha, Master Hardial Singh, Harminder Singh and 50-60 unidentified people.