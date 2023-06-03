Court takes note of CBI chargesheet against Tytler

PTI

New Delhi, June 2

A court here on Friday took notice of the CBI’s chargesheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the Pul Bangash case of killing of three persons and torching of a gurdwara during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Taking notice of the chargesheet, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahima Rai Singh referred the matter to Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vidhi Gupta, as the case pertained to a former MP.

The ACMM Gupta is likely to take cognisance of the chargesheet on June 8 and issue summons to Tytler.

Tytler “incited, instigated and provoked” the mob that had assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara in Azad Market on November 1, 1984, that resulted in burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs — Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh — the CBI alleged in its charge sheet filed on May 20.

The agency has invoked charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 153A (provocation), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder), 295 (defiling of religious places), IPC, among others against the former Union Minister.