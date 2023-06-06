Cover ups won’t mask botched up Operation Bluestar: BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 6

Operation Bluestar can never be covered up and the scars it has left on the psyche of the Sikh community can never be erased, the BJP said on Monday.

As the operation completed 39 years, BJP spokesperson RP Singh, in a tweet, said, “NeverForget1984. Cover-ups will never mask the botched up Operation Blue Star, which left permanent scar on psyche of Sikhs. On orders of late PM Indira Gandhi, the Army entered the Golden Temple on June 5, 1984 on the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev ji, when pilgrims throng the shrine. All was planned much in advance and executed keeping 1985 elections in mind by painting the Sikhs, the most nationalist community as anti-nationalist, to garner majority votes and the Congress succeeded in doing so.”

RK Singh said late Lt Gen SK Sinha, who was asked by Indira Gandhi to plan the attack at the Golden Temple, had reservations over the proposal and turned it down.

“This cost Lt Gen Sinha the position of the Chief of Army,” said Singh.

#BJP #Sikhs