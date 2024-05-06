Covid vaccine issue being politicised, says minister

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, may 5

At an event hosted in Jalandhar on Sunday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, said the AstraZeneca vaccine side effects amount to a very miniscule amount of the total vaccines administered in the country and some people were unnecessarily politicising the issue. Pharmaceutical giant and Covishield vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca had recently admitted in court documents that their vaccine can cause a low platelet count and a blood clot-related side effect – Thrombosis Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS).

He said, “Let me make it clear that there are some forces which did not want India to be recognised across the world at that time (during pandemic). It is almost two years since then. Everything is in front of you. 220 crore vaccines were administered. People’s lives were saved from the pandemic and from starvation. Experts have made it very clear that of over 10 lakh vaccines, merely 6-7 or such cases may face some problem.”

