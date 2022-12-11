Covishield out of stock at vax centres for month

Archit Watts
Muktsar, December 10
For the past month, Covishield vaccine is not available at any vaccination centre across the state. Further, Corbevax vaccine, which is meant for children, is also not available in some districts. At present, only Covaxin is available for adults at the government vaccination centres.
On this, Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, state nodal officer for Covid, said, “We have not got fresh supply of Covishield from the Centre for the past about a month now. If Corbevax is not available in any district, we will supply it from some other district.”
A random check of Muktsar and Fazilka districts revealed that the government vaccination centres had just Covaxin available. “We have Covaxin available in Muktsar district,” said Dr Ranju Singla, Chief Medical Officer, Muktsar.
Similarly, Dr Satish Goyal, Chief Medical Officer, Fazilka, said, “We have nearly 2,000 doses of Covaxin available here. The other vaccines are presently out of stock.”
