 CPCB had red-flagged acidic discharge for Giaspura deaths : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • CPCB had red-flagged acidic discharge for Giaspura deaths

CPCB had red-flagged acidic discharge for Giaspura deaths

CPCB had red-flagged acidic discharge for Giaspura deaths

NDRF personnel at the gas leak site in Giaspura, Ludhiana. FILE



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 18

“The pH level of 2.5-2.6 as reported in main sewer water near the houses where deaths occurred was a result of acidic industrial effluent discharge,” the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had concluded after visiting the Giaspura gas leak tragedy site on May 3.

It had also cited the same cause for release of hydrogen sulphide (H2S) in very high concentration from such sewers. A report to this effect was submitted by a team of CPCB scientists – G Rambabu, Narender Sharma, Kamlesh Singh and Nazimuddin.

However, the eight-member fact-finding joint committee, headed by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) chairman Adarsh Pal Vig, had concluded in its report that the actual causes of the incident were “very difficult” to establish while giving a “clean chit” to the polluting industries on the ground that “no polluting industry was responsible for the incident”.

Finding the 397-page voluminous report that was submitted on October 11, after conducting the inquiry for over five months, as “not convincing”, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had on October 13 ordered a fresh independent inquiry to ascertain the real cause of gas leak and to fix the responsibility.

In its two-page report, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the CPCB had concluded that the intermittent discharge of acidic and metallic industrial effluent/ waste into mixed sewers can be a source of sudden release of H2S gas in very high concentration from such sewers.

“The above facts strongly point towards the discharge of industrial effluent as the cause of highly acidic water in the main sewer in the area and also the cause of release of H2S in the sewer line in high concentration, leading to immediate collapse and death of 11 persons,” the CPCB report had clearly mentioned.

Taking note of the CPCB findings, the NGT Principal Bench had opined that a fresh report by an independent panel was needed.

Tragedy had claimed 11 lives in April

A sudden release of high concentration of hydrogen sulphide (H2S) from a roadside manhole in Giaspura, Ludhiana, on April 30 had claimed 11 lives, including five of a family, and left four injured.

#Environment #Pollution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

'Last warning, if you don't …': Sikh mayor in New Jersey got letters threatening to kill him, family

2
World Cup 2023

'Who asked Rizwan to perform 'namaz' on ground and why Pak journalist should comment against Hindus': Pakistan ex-cricketer takes a potshot at PCB

3
India

15 years on, court convicts 5 for murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan

4
Amritsar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, schoolchildren perform ‘ardas’ at Golden Temple for drug-free Punjab

5
India

4% dearness allowance, MSP hike in 6 rabi crops cleared by Cabinet

6
Punjab

Supreme Court collegium recommends names of 5 advocates for appointment as judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

7
Trending

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi's sister dies

8
Entertainment

Zeenat Aman on her eloping, borrowed jewellery and dresses, tells youngsters to 'not break their bank' on pressure to spend on clothes

9
Diaspora

British Sikh woman ex-cop sentenced for slapping 12-year-old schoolboy

10
World

UNSC fails to adopt resolution on Israel-Palestine conflict after veto by US

Don't Miss

View All
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Top News

Hospital Strike: joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel; Arab leaders refuse to meet him

Hospital Strike: Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel; Arab leaders refuse to meet him

Pledges $100 mn aid for Gaza | Pushes for 2-state solution

Wheat MSP hiked by Rs 150, mustard Rs 200 per quintal

Wheat MSP hiked by Rs 150, mustard Rs 200 per quintal

Collegium clears five advocates for Punjab & Haryana High Court judge posts

Collegium clears five advocates for Punjab & Haryana High Court judge posts

Centre notifies transfer of 16 High Court judges, appointment of 17

Centre notifies transfer of 16 High Court judges, appointment of 17

Four convicted of killing scribe Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008

Four convicted of killing scribe Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008

Was shot dead during robbery bid in Delhi


Cities

View All

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

No end to Punjab’s paddy pangs amid millers’ stir, 67% of crop yet to be lifted

Finally, UT revises EV Policy

Finally, UT revises EV Policy

Opposition, Mayor protest against UT Admn, BJP councillors stay away

Now, civic body to deal with monkey menace

Teams crack down on unauthorised vendors

MC kicks off process to hire firm for running FASTag-based parking lots

Monthly relief amount for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant families raised

Monthly relief amount for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant families raised

Delhi govt to launch campaign against industrial pollution

Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Fugitive in murder case in police net

3 housing scheme allottees call on Asst Commissioner

Admn to issue 17 licences for sale of firecrackers in Kapurthala

Sound system ‘set on fire’ at Dasehra Ground

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

I-T raids continue on Trident, Bectors Food groups in Ludhiana

Commuters violate speed limit norms on new elevated highway

Shop gutted in fire

2 Ludhiana MC staff suspended for accepting bribe

Parties in Patiala gear up for municipal corporation poll

Parties in Patiala gear up for municipal corporation poll

Wrong marking row: Punjabi varsity completes re-evaluation of papers

After shelling out Rs 100 crore for maintenance, PDA out of funds

1 held with 2.6-kg opium

Non-functional street lights irk commuters