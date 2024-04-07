CPI in talks with Congress over seat-sharing

New Delhi, April 6
Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Saturday said talks between the Congress and CPI were underway in Punjab for a seat-sharing arrangement between the two INDIA bloc partners in the state.
Raja said CPI was trying to work out an arrangement with the Congress for one seat. Bathinda, Amritsar and Faridkot are among the Lok Sabha constituencies that are in consideration for this purpose.
Earlier, the CPI leader released the party’s 2024 poll manifesto in a press conference. The manifesto demanded full statehood for Delhi and Puducherry among various demands.
The CPI manifesto also asked for a probe into the PM-CARES fund. It said the money stashed in the name of the fund would be used for creating job opportunities for youths.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto
Says party has drifted far from Freedom Movement era
ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala
One side of highway had been blocked by farmers