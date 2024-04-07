CPI in talks with Congress over seat-sharing

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Saturday said talks between the Congress and CPI were underway in Punjab for a seat-sharing arrangement between the two INDIA bloc partners in the state.

Raja said CPI was trying to work out an arrangement with the Congress for one seat. Bathinda, Amritsar and Faridkot are among the Lok Sabha constituencies that are in consideration for this purpose.

Earlier, the CPI leader released the party’s 2024 poll manifesto in a press conference. The manifesto demanded full statehood for Delhi and Puducherry among various demands.

The CPI manifesto also asked for a probe into the PM-CARES fund. It said the money stashed in the name of the fund would be used for creating job opportunities for youths.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #INDIA bloc