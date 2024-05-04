Ludhiana: CPI recalls Atul Kumar Anjaan’s contribution

Ludhiana, May 3
The Ludhiana unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI) expressed condolences on the death of Atul Kumar Anjaan, a senior leader of the CPI, who served as the party’s national secretary and general secretary of the All-India Kisan Sabha. He was 70-year old.
Recalling his contribution, DP Maur, district secretary of the CPI, Ludhiana, said Anjaan was dedicated to championing the cause of farmers.
His contribution as the only farmers’ member of the Swaminathan Commission was noteworthy, leading to several recommendations, including MSP for farmers’ produce, he said.
