Ludhiana: CPI recalls Atul Kumar Anjaan’s contribution

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 3

The Ludhiana unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI) expressed condolences on the death of Atul Kumar Anjaan, a senior leader of the CPI, who served as the party’s national secretary and general secretary of the All-India Kisan Sabha. He was 70-year old.

Recalling his contribution, DP Maur, district secretary of the CPI, Ludhiana, said Anjaan was dedicated to championing the cause of farmers.

His contribution as the only farmers’ member of the Swaminathan Commission was noteworthy, leading to several recommendations, including MSP for farmers’ produce, he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.