CPM: Take action against parties naming CM face ahead of Punjab Assembly elections

Ropar, February 7
CPM state secretary Sukhwinder Singh Sekhon has termed the announcement of chief ministerial face by political parties ahead of the Assembly elections as unconstitutional. Sekhon said the Constitution did not allow direct election of a Chief Minister, adding capitalist parties were hand in glove with each other and wanted to divert the attention from real issues concerning the common man.
The CPM leader urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of this and take action against the parties concerned. The party is contesting on 14 seats and supporting Independent candidates from Ropar Bachittar Singh Jatana and Angad Saini from Nawanshahr.
