CPM’s Yechury targets BJP over ‘bulldozer rajneeti’

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, May 30
“Prachar hamare liye khatam ho raha hai, lekin desh ke PM ka prachar parso takk dikhaya jayega Vivekananda Rock Memorial mein mediation karte huye,” CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said during addressing a rally today in Jandiala Manjki village here. He was here to make an appeal to vote for Purshottam Lal Bilga, the CPI (M) candidate from Jalandhar.
When asked why there was no INDI alliance of CPI (M) here, Yechury said that the main motive of the alliance was to defeat the BJP, but, in states where there is an anti-incumbency against the ruling government, the alliance will only help the Bharatiya Janata Party.
He further attacked the saffron party by saying that “bulldozer rajneeti” had started in UP as homes of Muslims were razed off. “Ye na socho ki sirf Muslim pe hamla hoga, koi nahee bachega,” the left leader said while addressing the gathering. “Do Bharat ka nirmaan ho raha hai. Chamakta hua Bharat ameer ke liye aur tarasta hua Bharat gareeb ke lie,” he said, as he urged people to be alert and vote smartly.
He also pointed out the statement that was made by PM Modi about Mahatma Gandhi. The BJP’s end is nearing and the PM very well knows this which is why he is making bizarre statements like this, Yechury said. “He should know that even before he was born, Mahatma Gandhi was nominated for the Nobel Prize five times,” he added.
