Crackdown on mining, 16 held in Fazilka this month so far

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, August 12

The police crackdown on sand thieves continued as 16 persons have been nabbed and four others booked for illegal excavation of sand in the district this month so far.

This includes 14 animal cart owners who were caught while entering the town with sand-laden carts on August 1. Their carts were also confiscated. In all, 18 sand-laden trolleys, animal carts and a “jugad” vehicle was also seized.

The sources said illegal sand mining had come to an end in the district following strict action by the police. Although the government announced the prices of sand yesterday, there was no legal quarry in the district and the residents have been awaiting allotment of fresh quarries.

#fazilka