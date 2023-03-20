 Crackdown ordered after Centre’s ‘assurance’ to govt : The Tribune India

Crackdown ordered after Centre’s ‘assurance’ to govt

Crackdown ordered after Centre’s ‘assurance’ to govt

Supporters of Amritpal Singh being produced in a court in Amritsar on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 19

Crackdown against pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh came following an assurance given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a recent meeting and deployment of 50 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in the state, officials said today.

Central intelligence agencies had long been warning the Punjab Police about Amritpal Singh’s meteoric rise with the backing of Pakistan’s ISI, they said.

The officials said the first alert was issued when Amritpal was anointed the chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’ that was earlier led by Deep Sidhu. When he landed in India in September 2022, the agencies warned the Punjab Police that he could pose threat to law and order in the state, they added.

They said the security setup in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) from the very beginning suspected that Amritpal, who has styled himself after Sikh militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, might have been “planted” in Punjab by Pakistan’s ISI and groomed to make statements that find a consonance with pro-Khalistan elements and invoke separatist sentiments.

They said in view of the programmes regarding the G20 summit organised in Amritsar from the March 15 to 17, the MHA, particularly after the meeting between the Union Home Minister and the Chief Minister, extended full support to the border state. At the request of the state government, the Centre sent 50 teams of paramilitary forces to Punjab.

The additional deployment provided by the Centre included 10 CRPF, eight RPF, 12 BSF, 10 ITBP and 10 SSB units. Besides, the MHA also sent eight specialised anti-riot squads of the CRPF to Punjab.

The troops that reached Punjab on March 6 were instructed to stay till March 16. Their further deployment was continued in view of the crackdown against Amritpal Singh in consultation with the state government, the officials said.

Sources in the intelligence agencies said the pro-Khalistan activist is believed to be a close associate of UK-based separatist Avtar Singh Khanda. Khanda is believed to behind Amritpal’s meteoric rise, they added.

Khanda is a trusted lieutenant of leader of the banned Babbar Khalsa International Paramjit Singh Pamma, who often holds theoretical training classes for the Sikh youth, they said, adding that the trio have been aiming to destabilise Punjab.

ISI backing Amritpal: Intel

ISI backing Amritpal: Intel

Central intelligence agencies had long been warning the Punjab Police about Amritpal Singh's meteoric rise with the backing of Pakistan's ISI, officials said.

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Hunt on to nab separatist | Flag marches across Punjab | 34 ...

Tricolour pulled down in UK; diplomat summoned

Tricolour pulled down in UK; diplomat summoned

Separatist's financier, his 5 guards held in Gurugram

Separatist's financier, his 5 guards held in Gurugram

Terror charge against Imran Khan, party leaders

Terror charge against Imran Khan, party leaders

Pak mulls options to ban ex-PM’s party

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: At singer's barsi, father slams govt over 'slow probe', says fight for justice to go on

Questions timing of crackdown on Amritpal Singh

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: At singer's barsi, father slams govt over 'slow probe', says fight for justice to go on

Questions timing of crackdown on Amritpal Singh


400 issued challan for violating norms

400 issued challan for violating norms

Situation under control: Police

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Sohana chowk blockade continues

Sohana chowk blockade continues

Sec 144 imposed, carrying of weapons prohibited in Chandigarh

Year before LS elections, Kirron gets active

PGI to help make cutting edge AI-based healthcare tools

18-year-old ice-cream vendor stabbed to death

All ED lock-ups in Delhi occupied, BRS leader Kavitha’s arrest unlikely till Thursday

All ED lock-ups in Delhi occupied, BRS leader Kavitha’s arrest unlikely till Thursday

37th school of excellence opened in Delhi

Education, health to be at centre of Delhi’s Budget, say officials

Delhi Police to deploy 20,000 cops for ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh's 'larger than life' aura gone, says Jalandhar DIG

Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day to be observed in Lahore

300 students showcase models at fest in Kapurthala

Specially abled take part in sports meet in Jalandhar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Solid waste being dumped in ‘Barsaati Nullah’, people fume

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 2 arrested

Maintain peace, residents urged

Kisan Mela on Mar 24, 25

Residents question axing of trees at Baradari Gardens

Residents question axing of trees at Baradari Gardens

Over 90 patients examined at free medical camp

Health Dept to vaccinate children, pregnant women

Varsity adopts 5 villages

BSP seeks justice, takes out candlelight march