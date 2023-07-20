Craze for studying abroad grips Bathinda village

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, July 19

As the craze for studying abroad is catching up with youngsters in southern malwa, parents in rural areas of Bathinda and Mansa districts are risking it all to secure a study visa for their children.

Farmers are selling livestock, gold, mortgaging land to banks and disposing of farm machinery to secure seats for their wards at foreign institutes. Besides, private financiers have been witnessing huge rush of people opting for loan against jewellery.

The Tribune team visited Mehma Sarkari village in Bathinda, where a child from every third house has gone abroad for higher studies.

Residents of Mehma Sarkari village, which has a population of 1,200 and 300 households, said around 100 youths had already moved abroad and many parents were staying alone at the village.

Manoj Sharma of Mehma Sarkari village said, “Once our village was known for people having high number of government jobs, but now around 100 youngsters have gone to Canada, Australia, the UK and Cyprus on study visas. Many youths are waiting for their visas. Some senior citizens are also going abroad to settle with their kids.”

He said there were various reasons, including loss in farming sector and lack of government jobs.

Another resident, Parmanjit Kaur, who works as an anganwadi worker, said, “After the death of my husband, I raised both my sons with much difficulty. Once they cleared Class XII exams, I sent both of them to Canada for higher studies.”

Ajit Road in Bathinda has emerged as a hub of IELTS coaching institutes in south malwa. The number of students getting enrolled is enough to throw light on the inclination of the youths to move abroad.

