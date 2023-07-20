‘Creating division’, teachers flag two sets of uniform allowance

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, July 19

The state government’s “double standards” in providing uniforms to school students have irked a teachers’ front.

The government has announced that Rs 4,000 will be spent on the uniform of each student of a school of eminence. However, just Rs 600 is to be spent on the uniform of a student of an ordinary government school. Terming it discrimination and double standards, the teachers’ front has questioned the authorities whether students studying in ordinary government schools are lesser mortals.

Our genuine demand being ignored For years, we have been demanding two sets of uniform for summer and winter for all students, but the govt has not paid any heed to our genuine demand. Vikramdev Singh, President, Democratic Teachers’ Front

There are 19,200 schools in the state. Of these, 117 are schools of eminence, where the expensive uniform will be provided.

The issue got highlighted after Education Minister Harjot Bains, in a tweet, shared photographs of new uniforms and said this was “Bhagwant Mann ji’s education model”.

“Newly designed uniform for students of schools of eminence. An amount of Rs 4,000 annually will be provided by the government to every student of such schools for the purpose,” it was stated.

Reacting to the announcement, the Democratic Teachers’ Front said the government had in a way accepted that it was impossible to get a decent uniform for Rs 600. “The government is creating an elite section of institutions, which is against the spirit of education, which vouches for equal opportunity for all,” said Vikramdev Singh, president of the front. “For years, we have been demanding two sets of uniform for summer and winter for all students, but the government has not paid any heed to our genuine demand,” he said.

The union has been protesting against the paltry Rs 600 given by the government for a set of uniform. It said it was not possible to buy a decent uniform with this amount.

He demanded that the government should increase the amount for the uniform of students of ordinary government schools as well.