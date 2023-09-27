Credit war erupts over e-tender of PGI satellite centre at Ferozepur

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, September 26

It seems a contest is on for taking credit following the release of an e-tender for the construction of a 100-bed PGI satellite centre here, on which an estimated Rs 235.55 crore are likely to be spent in the first phase.

Though the project has been waiting for a formal foundation stone laying ceremony, which has been cancelled at least four times in the past, PGIMER sources said that the construction of the project was likely to start from December.

BJP state president Sunil Jakhar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X, saying that he always lived up to his commitment. He also mentioned that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had been following up on this project. Similarly, former minister and senior BJP leader Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi also thanked the party leadership for expeditious work on this project, while claiming that he had been making persistent efforts for the same.

Not to be left behind, SAD president Sukhbir Badal also said that he had been personally taking up this issue with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya and had written several letters for the start of work. While terming the release of the e-tender as ‘good news’, Sukhbir further stated on X that the land for the proposed site had been provided during the SAD regime only.

On the other hand, AAP MLA from Ferozepur (Urban) claimed that the work on the centre had started due to the efforts made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Health Minister Balbir Singh.

Former Congress MLA Parminder Singh Pinki said the work on the construction of the centre had started due to efforts made by him during his tenure as MLA.

#Ferozepur #PGI Chandigarh