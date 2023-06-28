Cricket World Cup: Congress leader Partap Bajwa blames AAP govt for non-inclusion of Mohali as host city

PTI

Chandigarh, June 28

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa Wednesday blamed the AAP government in Punjab for the non-inclusion of Mohali in the list of cities that will host matches of the Cricket World Cup 2023.

The @AAPPunjab Govt & @pcacricket must explain why Punjab's Mohali stadium was excluded as a venue for the Cricket World Cup 2023. With the #CWC23 just around the corner, work on the new stadium should have been sped up! 1/2 — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) June 28, 2023

The deteriorating law & order situation in Punjab is possibly another reason behind the exclusion of Mohali from the #CWC23. @BCCI must spell out the basis for the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad given preference over Mohali as its decision hurts sentiments of Punjabis! 2/2 — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) June 28, 2023

Another Congress leader, Manish Tewari, asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) why Mohali was not chosen as a venue for the World Cup.

Since Tuesday, when the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the BCCI announced the World Cup schedule, some Opposition leaders have hinted at political interference in scheduling, wondering why Ahmedabad is getting big-ticket matches over many other venues.

Tewari, the MP from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, tweeted, "Why skip Mohali as venue of the World Cup?" In his tweet, he tagged BCCI, ICC and Congress leader and BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla.

Bajwa, who is the leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly, said the AAP government and the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) should have sped up the construction of the new stadium, knowing that the World Cup was around the corner.

He alleged that the AAP government had “failed” to improve the law and order situation in the state, which was another reason for the stadium's exclusion.

"The organised crime in the state has been on the rise ever since the AAP got hold of power in the state," Bajwa said in a statement here.

"The AAP must explain whether it is due to security reasons that the only international cricket stadium in the state has been excluded from the list of venues for hosting Cricket World Cup 2023 matches," he asked.

The Qadian MLA said the exclusion of Mohali cricket stadium would hurt the state's tourism industry and economy.

Bajwa also accused BCCI of discriminating against Punjab and giving undue priority to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is scheduled to host both the opening and final matches of the World Cup.

"The BCCI should have been more mindful of the sentiments of the people of Punjab," Bajwa said.

"The exclusion of Mohali Cricket Stadium is a clear case of bias against the state,” he said.

Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Tuesday had condemned the exclusion of Mohali from the list of host cities for the cricket tournament.

Hayer described the exclusion of Mohali for the World Cup matches as "open discrimination" against Punjab.

Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata are the 10 venues chosen for the marquee tournament.

#Congress #Cricket #Mohali #Partap Singh Bajwa