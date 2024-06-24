Criminal dies 2 days after being shot at in shootout outside Ferozepur jail

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, June 23

Lalit Kumar, alias Lalli, a criminal who was injured during the shootout that took place outside the Central Jail on Friday evening, succumbed to bullet injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital today. Following this, the police added Section 302 of the IPC against the three accused — Salim, Nanna and Ajay Joshi — all of whom had been earlier booked on the basis of the statement of the deceased. However, no arrests have been made till now.

As per information, the deceased had an old enmity with the accused. Earlier, in May 2023, Lalli along with his accomplices had tried to kill Salim at a barber shop. At that time, the police had booked eight persons, including Lalli, Ravi and others. On Friday evening, when Lalli had gone to receive Ravi, who was also co-accused in that case, the three accused arrived outside Central Jail and fired at him during which he sustained three bullet injuries.

SP (D) Randhir Kumar said that the police had already booked three accused under Sections 307, 34 of the IPC, besides Sections 25,27 of the Arms Act, and now Section 302 has been added. Randhir said that the police was investigating into the matter and the accused shall be arrested soon. He confirmed that Lalli had criminal track record and almost ten cases pertaining to attempt to murder, Arms Act had been registered against him in various police stations. Sources said that ironically, both sides had allegiance to Congress party, and had even canvassed for the party during the polls.

Already, former MLA Kulbir Singh Zira had been booked in another criminal case and now after DCC vice president Ajay Joshi’s name figured in this case, the entire DCC it seems is in dire-straits.

Congress leader named

