CRIMINAL NEXUS: Despite monsoon ban, illegal mining unabated

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, September 5

Despite a complete ban on river sand mining during the rainy season from July 1 to September 30, the illegal activity continues unabated in different parts of Punjab.

Spot-checking by The Tribune in border areas of Amritsar district over the past few days found that sand was being excavated illegally in several parts, including Bhindi Saidan, Lopoke, Ajnala and Ramdass. The situation was no different in ‘mand’ (marshy) belts along the rivers in Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Kapurthala and Jalandhar districts. It was even worse in Fazilka as link roads had vanished at a number of places with fields being dug as deep as 15 feet.

Several cases had been registered against violators in Amritsar, Fazilka, Pathankot and Tarn Taran districts, but hardly appeared to be a deterrent, said a police official.

The Punjab and Haryana and High Court had recently banned mining across the Ravi in Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts. The Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli, in response to a Punjab Government reply, had observed that “not a single word was there on how the government planned to stop illegal mining in the riverbeds”.

In its affidavit in the court, the BSF had said, “Sand mining continues unabated and unchecked in the Ravi riverbed in close proximity to the international border in Gurdaspur sector. The mining or excavation starts before sunrise and goes on till late night, sometimes even through the night.”

There were reports earlier this year that Swan and Sutlej riverbeds in Ropar had been dug up till the piers

of the bridges at certain points. Sand had been extracted through submersible pumps up to a depth of 80 feet, much beyond the permissible limit of 10 feet, according to reports.

Punjab Mines and Geology Minister Harjot Singh Bains said, “We will have a new mining policy after the term of the current contracts ends by February 2023. We have already brought in crushers policy to stop “goonda tax” and introduce weigh bridges to regulate sand supply. The results are showing. Can’t deny the bad past, but over 90 per cent of the illegal mining has stopped. The remaining shall end soon too.”

