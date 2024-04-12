Ludhiana: Crop arrivals to pick up pace after April 18, says Officer

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 11

A total of 73 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat today arrived in the Ludhiana’s grain markets. With this, 115 MT of arrivals has been reported in the district so far. Though the procurement season started on April 1, but the crop arrived in the mandis on April 9.

District Mandi Officer Gurmatpal Singh said wheat arrivals would pick up pace after April 18.

“Harvesting has been delayed due to the rain and late sowing of wheat. Farmers are waiting for the grain to ripen.”

Dalbir Singh of Lalton village said, “In 2022, heatwave shrivelled the wheat grain, which led to dip in yield. This year, the rain played the spoilsport. We are waiting for the crop to ripen fully.”

Dr MS Bhullar, Director of Extension Education, PAU, said, “The climatic conditions are favourable for wheat crop. It will help in increasing the yield but farmers should watch out for the forecast.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.