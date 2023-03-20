Crop damaged, farmers seek compensation

Sangrur, March 19
Farmers have claimed that rain and hailstorm have damaged standing crops. During a meeting at Lehra on Sunday, they have announced that they will launch an agitation if the government failed to give aid to the farmers, who had suffered losses.
“We have received information that rain and hailstorm have damaged crops. Farmers are already under a huge debt and the government should look into the matter. The authorities should order quick assessment of the damaged crops,” said Harjinder Singh, press secretary of the BKU Ugrahan, Lehra block.
Farmers from around 25 villages attended the meeting at Lehra and shared their concern.
