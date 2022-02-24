Crop loss relief 'deliberately' delayed, Mansa farmers protest

Tribune News Service

Mansa, February 23

Farmers under the banner of BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) staged a protest and blocked Mansa-Sirsa road at Jhunir village in Mansa district and sought compensation for cotton crop damaged due to pink bollworm attack last year.

The protesting farmers raised slogans against the district administration alleging that the latter has “deliberately” stalled the compensation process.

Ram Singh Bhaini Bagha, chief, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), said, “We protested on different occasions in the past, but the compensation has not been released by the administration so far. The administration is claiming to have completed all modalities to release the compensation, however, farmers who suffered substantial damage to their crop have not received even a single penny to date. The administration is deliberately stalling the process.”

“We will continue the agitation for an indefinite period. The administration must understand that farmers with small landholdings are under heavy debt and need immediate financial assistance. Affected farmers are finding it very difficult to bear their household expenses,” said Bagha.

As per the government data, cotton crop in Talwandi Sabo block of Bathinda district suffered 75-100 per cent damage because of pink bollworm attack last year. Many villages in Mansa district also suffered damage between 60 and 100 per cent, while few villages in Muktsar district were hit with pink bollworm infestation, triggering a shortfall in the cotton production this season.

