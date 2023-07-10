 Crops bear brunt in Punjab, farmers stare at major losses : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
Vegetables, paddy, cotton damaged; maize sowing delayed

Farmers show submerged cotton crop at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda.



Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, July 9

Having already grappled with regular spells of rain throughout May and June, thousands of farmers across Punjab are now faced with a grim situation of suffering major crop losses with monsoon unleashing its fury.

Damage to standing crop due to overflowing water has been reported from different parts of Amritsar, Ropar, Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Ferozepur and Mohali, besides other districts.

While paddy can withstand the impact a little longer, it is the vegetables that have been severely affected by flooding of fields, as also the cotton crop, at different places.

Crops have been badly impacted in the Shahkot area of Jalandhar district. Farmers are fearing the worst as the district administration has ordered evacuation of 50 “flood-prone” villages. The 85-km vulnerable Sutlej dhussi bundh from Darewal to Phillaur — which has over 100 villages on either sides — is especially a cause for concern. Rains have decimated paddy crop at Gidderpindi and Shahkot. Across 20 to 25 villages in Gidderpindi and in many areas of Shahkot-Nakodar belt, paddy crop has already been destroyed.

Farmers along the Ghaggar, mainly in Patiala district, and along Satluj, mainly in Jalandhar Ropar and Tarn Taran districts, are also on the edge as both rivers are flowing over the danger mark. The situation is no better in Mohali district, where the state government has asked for Army’s help.

Crops have borne a huge impact in Tarn Taran district. Incessant rains have inundated a sizeable number of villages in Ropar district, particularly in Anandpur Sahib, Chamkaur Sahib and Morinda areas. The Patiala administration on Sunday ordered preventive evacuation of residents of Wada Arai Majra adjoining the Badi Nadi in the likelihood of increase in water levels above the danger mark in the seasonal rivulet.

Hundreds of acres of agriculture land along the Sutlej at Kaluwala and adjoining villages of Ferozepur district have been virtually marooned due to heavy rains.

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Gurmeet Singh Khudian said: “We have deployed special teams and are keeping a watch on the situation across the state. If rain continues, farmers are likely to be impacted more. We are ready with our plan of action.”

Dr Gurvinder Singh, Director Agriculture, said: “Adverse weather conditions have been witnessed this year. Farmers initially had to plough tomatoes because weather didn’t allow natural maturing and then we saw rain during May and June, which did not allow natural cropping. Maize sowing has been delayed. And vegetable growers have suffered the most, which will ultimately affect the users.”

