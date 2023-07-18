Crops on 10K acres affected in Ropar district

Tribune News Service

Ropar, July 17

Standing crops on 10,000 acres have been affected due to floods in the district. Ropar Chief Agriculture Officer Gurbachan Singh said of the affected area, 7,100 acres was under paddy cultivation.

Gurbachan Singh said a total of 40,100 hectares was scheduled to be brought under paddy this season. According to a survey, 7,100 acres under paddy was still inundated, he said. The exact loss would be ascertained only after the water got drained out from the fields, he said, adding that the submerged paddy in a major area was likely to survive if water was drained out immediately.

Maize on around 3,000 acres had been affected. Crop on 500 acres had been damaged completely in Anandpur Sahib and the Nurpur Bedi area, he said. A total of 12,600 hectare of land is under maize in the district.

Fodder on 1,600 acres had also been found damaged badly, he added.

Gurbachan Singh said the nurseries of paddy saplings had been prepared for replantation and farmers would be provided all kind of help, including paddy saplings, seeds and fertilisers, according to their requirement without any delay.

