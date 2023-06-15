Crores benefited from welfare schemes: Nadda

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 14

BJP national president JP Nadda today addressed a gathering in Hoshiarpur to mark the completion of nine years of of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the Centre.

Nadda said PM Modi strengthened India’s strategic partnerships by visiting 60 countries in the past nine years. He said Morgan Stanley acknowledged that India’s economy would grow at a rate of 7.2 per cent.

Nadda pointed out that crores of people benefited from various welfare schemes launched the Centre.

Taking a jibe at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said Rahul was trying to tarnish the country’s image on foreign soil with his recent remarks on Indian democracy and reminded him that it was his grandmother Indira Gandhi, who had imposed the Emergency.

#BJP #Hoshiarpur #jp nadda #narendra modi