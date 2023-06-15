Crores benefited from welfare schemes: Nadda

Hoshiarpur, June 14
BJP national president JP Nadda today addressed a gathering in Hoshiarpur to mark the completion of nine years of of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the Centre.
Nadda said PM Modi strengthened India’s strategic partnerships by visiting 60 countries in the past nine years. He said Morgan Stanley acknowledged that India’s economy would grow at a rate of 7.2 per cent.
Nadda pointed out that crores of people benefited from various welfare schemes launched the Centre.
Taking a jibe at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said Rahul was trying to tarnish the country’s image on foreign soil with his recent remarks on Indian democracy and reminded him that it was his grandmother Indira Gandhi, who had imposed the Emergency.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In big push ahead of LS poll, law panel seeks public view on UCC
Sets 30-day deadline | Uttarakhand committee ends debate | T...
3 years after clash at Galwan, military build-up at LAC new normal
Relations ‘abnormal’, India & China on edge
ED arrests Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in jobs racket; vendetta politics, cries DMK
Stalin-led coalition to hold protest meet
50,000 evacuated as Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy landfall today
Saurashtra-Kutch region receives heavy rain | 7 districts to...