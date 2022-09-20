Crores spent, but Punjab's air quality index getting worse

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, September 19

Despite spending crores on machines and awareness campaigns to manage crop residue, the air quality index (AQI) of the state has deteriorated constantly in the past four years.

Eight cities — Khanna, Ludhiana, Dera Bassi, Mandi Gobindgarh, Jalandhar, Naya Nangal, Pathankot and Patiala — have been labelled worst in terms of the AQI.

The average air quality in the first six months in Punjab is usually recorded between satisfactory and moderate. However, experts said the farm fires and dust storms lead to poor or severe AQI

Barring Amritsar, which saw a marginal decrease in poor quality air days, all other major cities, including Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Patiala, Jalandhar and Khanna, witnessed an increase in poor quality air days from 2018 to 2021.

A report of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) revealed that six cities witnessed more days when the AQI was in the poor and severe category, with 2021 being the worst year.

The AQI of six cities was divided into two categories A (good, satisfactory and moderate) and B (poor, very poor and severe).

While Amritsar recorded 23, 32, 31 and 11 days in the B category between 2018 and 2021, Ludhiana witnessed 30, 37, 33 and 43 days, respectively. Steel town Mandi Gobindgarh recorded 49, 67, 70 and 50 days in the B category.

Patiala witnessed 11, 29, 25 and 40 days in the B category, while Jalandhar reported 27, 30, 28 and 42 days, respectively. Khanna witnessed 6, 23, 26 and 25 days in the B category.

While 0-50 microgram per cubic metre (µg/m³) RSPM (respirable suspended particulate matter) is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

The average air quality in the first six months in Punjab is usually recorded between satisfactory and moderate. However, experts said the farm fires and dust storms lead to poor or severe AQI.

On April 6, 2018, the Ministry of Environment had submitted a report in the Lok Sabha stating that Punjab featured third on the list featuring the most polluted cities after Maharashtra (17) and UP (15).

