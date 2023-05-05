Cross-border drug smuggling module busted in Gurdaspur

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, May 4

After working on specific leads for almost a month, the Gurdaspur police finally busted a 13-member module involved in smuggling of narcotics, arms and ammunition from Pakistan.

Keeping in view the importance of the cache, DIG (Border) Narendra Bhargav specially rushed from Amritsar to address the media.

13 arrested, heroin seized

The police have seized Rs 35 lakh in cash, 4.5 kg heroin, six foreign-made pistols, seven magazines and 77 rounds of ammunition from the suspects.

SSP Harish Damaya said the operation was led by SP Jagjit Singh Saroya and that 13 persons had been arrested.

Although senior officials remained tight-lipped about the gang having links with Pakistan-based terrorists, sources disclosed that investigations were still in progress and more revelations were likely in the next few days.

Mastermind had visited Pak

He roped in 12 more members to be a part of the module

The DIG said Kalanaur resident Jugraj Singh was the mastermind of the racket. “The members were operating from remote border villages,” he said.

Jugraj had returned from Germany recently. He had also visited Pakistan where he had got in touch with a narcotics smuggling gang. Later, he roped in 12 more members who were trained in ways and means of bringing in contraband from across the wire-fencing.

Working on an input last month, the cops had seized 2 kg heroin from Baupur Afghana village near the International Border. “This was the all important lead we wanted. This led to a seizure of 2.5 kg heroin from Shahpur Afghana village in the Dorangla police station. One arrest led to another and finally we ended up arresting all the 13 members of the gang,” said the SSP.