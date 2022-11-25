Crumbling building of Ferozepur vet hospital poses threat to staff

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, November 24

Broken windows, dilapidated roof, sinking walls and rusted operation table portray a grim picture of the shattered building of the government polyclinic situated on the outskirts of the city, which poses a danger to the safety and security of doctors and other staff deployed here.

The operation theatre at the hospital in bad shape. Tribune photos

The condition of the building is such that it can crumble anytime. Most window grills, doors and a lot of other equipment have already been stolen in the absence of any security arrangements. Besides, most equipment, including ultrasound machine, mobile X-ray machine and veterinary blood analyser, have been lying non-functions for long.

Not only is the infrastructure a concern, the unavailability of proper staff is also an issue at the veterinary hospital. At present, there are three specialist doctors posted here. However, in the absence of adequate staff and material, they also feel helpless.

Dr Gurvinder Singh, Veterinary Officer, said he had been working here for 10 years. “We are yet to receive funds to improve the infrastructure and make the building safe,” he said. Ironically, the polyclinic witnesses an OPD of 400 to 500 cases every month. However, in case of serious ailments, cases are referred to Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana. Dr Gurnur Singh, Surgical Specialist, said, “During the rainy season, the entire building gets inundated. Adding to the woes, heaps of garbage lying all around generate foul smell, which makes it difficult to work here. What to talk about costly equipment, even bricks of the crumbled wall have been stolen and window grills removed by thieves.”

Sources said an estimate of Rs 23 lakh for the repair of the building was sent to the authorities two years ago, but nothing had moved till now. “Most people, who come from various parts of the district, have to return without any solution,” the sources said.

Dr Jaswant Singh, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, said he had already written to the higher authorities regarding the condition of the building. “Vacant posts of veterinary inspector have been filled. The selection process for posts of veterinary doctor has been initiated,” he said.

Varinder Kumar, a city resident, said he had come to the polyclinic for the treatment of his dog, but doctors referred him to Ludhiana as there was no facility available at the hospital for tests.

“It’s sad that despite having a veterinary hospital, people like us have to travel to distant places for availing of medical facilities for our pets due to lack of proper infrastructure here,” he rued.

