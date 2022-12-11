Curb pink bollworm menace during offseason: PAU experts

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, December 10

Cotton growers in the state have been urged to manage pink bollworm (PBW) during the offseason as it would reduce the carryover to the next season’s cotton crop.

PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal said PBW survives only on cotton crop in north Indian conditions, so the menace could be curbed in the subsequent season if it was managed properly.

For the past six to seven years, pink bollworm infestation has been recorded on BT cotton in central and southern India. It first surfaced in Punjab and Haryana in 2018 and became a major issue in north India in 2019.

About infestation The old stack of previous year’s crop carrying unopened or half opened bolls infested with pink bollworm plays a major role in the next year’s field infestation. —Dr Vijay Kumar, Principal Entomologist, PAU

During the 2021 season, the pest affected up to 90 per cent cotton crop in some areas of the state. Farmers have been urged by the PAU to remain vigilant and contact Krishi Vigyan Kendras or Farm Advisory Service Centres or Regional Research Stations of PAU or the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, if any incidence of pink bollworm on BT cotton is observed.

Dr Vijay Kumar, principal entomologist, said the carryover of this pest during the winter season is the most important weak link that should be targeted for its management.

About management strategies, he said the movement of cotton sticks carrying unopened or half opened bolls from the infested areas to new areas should be avoided.

“After the final picking, the cotton sticks of PBW infested cotton field should be shredded in the field itself with the help of shredder before sowing next crop to kill the larvae. Allow sheep, goats and other farm animals into cotton fields to feed on plant debris and un-opened bolls,” he advised.