Cut-off percentile for MD/MS seats reduced to zero

Our Correspondent

Faridkot, September 20

Facing a shortage of eligible candidates to fill all seats in MD/MS courses, particularly non-clinical seats, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Wednesday announced the reduction in the cut-off for qualifying percentile to get admission in medical PG courses to “zero”.

The MCC announced this new cut-off after the approval of the Union Health Ministry.

After this drastic cut in the qualifying percentile, the MCC announced that it would open the fresh registration for Round-3 of PG counselling for the candidates, who had become eligible after the reduction of percentile.

