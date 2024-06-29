Cybercrime police station inaugurated in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, June 28

DIG Ajay Maluja (Ferozepur Range) and Fazilka SSP Pragya Jain inaugurated a cybercrime police station in police station sadar complex here today.

“In order to address the challenges of cybercrime effectively and strengthen cybercrime investigation infrastructure, the police station equipped with all modern facilities have been set up at Fazilka district headquarters,” said DIG Maluja.

He said that the challenges of online financial fraud, identity theft, cyber bullying and hacking would be checked effectively.

