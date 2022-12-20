Cycle expedition in martyrs’ memory

Chandigarh, December 19
To pay homage to the valour of soldiers as part of Vijay Diwas commemorations, a 10-day cycle expedition was conducted by the Army’s Patiala’s Airawat Division.
The expedition began from Madhopur and traversed 686 km through the battlefields of 1965 and 1971 wars such as Dera Baba Nanak, Darya Mansur, Burj, Asal Uttar, Khemkaran, Hussainiwala and Mamdot.
