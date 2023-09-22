DA case: Ex-MLA, husband sent to Mansa jail

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, September 21

Former MLA Satkar Kaur Gehri and her husband Jasmel Singh Laddi Gehri were today sent to nine-day judicial remand in a disproportionate assets case.

The duo was on Thursday produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashok Kumar Chauhan, who sent them to the Mansa Central Jail. The case will be next heard on September 30.

The Vigilance Bureau had arrested Gehri and her husband on September 18.

In an enquiry conducted by the VB, it had come to light that the former MLA and her husband had accumulated assets that were worth 171.68 per cent more than their known sources of income. This had happened during Kaur’s tenure as an MLA from 2017 to 2022.

