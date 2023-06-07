DA case: Vigilance Bureau assesses value of Vijay Inder Singla’s properties

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 6

A Vigilance Bureau team today visited the residence of former Cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singla, who is facing allegations of owning assets disproportionate to his income. The VB is assessing the value of his property and other assets and met him at his residence.

He was the Public Works Department and Education Minister in the former Congress regime. Earlier, he was summoned and questioned by the VB in Sangrur in March. The VB has also quizzed his close associates.

Vigilance SSP Jagatpreet Singh said the VB inquiry into his assets was going on. “We assessed the technicalities of his Patiala residence and his commercial building in the city,” he said.

Singla is one of the ministers, who are facing probes. Earlier in 2022, the Vigilance had arrested former Forest Minister and Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in a corruption case related to felling of trees and other illegalities.