DA Case: Vigilance Bureau raids Congress ex-minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar’s house in Bathinda

Bathinda, January 10

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today conducted a raid at the house of former Revenue Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar at Kangar village in Bathinda district.

The VB team inspected his house located in Rampura Phul area. The former minister has been facing probe in the disproportionate assets case. The team also collected details of valuables and vehicles. The VB officials confirmed that the investigation was in the final stage.

Earlier, sleuths of the VB had searched several other properties of the former minister and had called him for questioning. The three-time legislator from Rampura Phul, Kangar was the revenue minister in the previous government led by Capt Amarinder Singh.

After losing the 2022 Assembly election, Kangar joined the BJP in June last year. However, Kangar returned to the Congress fold on October 13, 2023, along with former ministers Raj Kumar Verka and Balbir Sidhu. Kangar was dropped from the cabinet by former CM Charanjit Singh Channi in September 2021.

