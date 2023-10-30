Daily farm fires cross 1K for first time in Punjab, most from Malwa

Tribune reporters

Patiala, October 29

With farm fires on the decline in Amritsar and surrounding areas, Sangrur and Ferozepur districts are witnessing a spurt in such cases as harvesting has picked up pace in Malwa region.

Punjab today witnessed 1,068 farm fire incidents, the highest in a single day this season. Sangrur saw a maximum of 181 farm fires, Ferozepur recorded 155, Tarn Taran 133 and Patiala 83.

As the farm fire incidents are on the rise, the first 10 days of November are going to be the most crucial for the state as it may witness a spurt in the paddy residue burning incidents, observed agriculture experts.

They say that a majority of the paddy fields have been harvested. Experts said the paddy residue would be set on fire if not incorporated or collected through in-situ and ex-situ management. Besides, due to delay in lifting of paddy residue, farmers were setting fields on fire along the Sirhind-Patiala highway.

With 57 farm fire incidents being reported on Sunday, the number of such cases in Amritsar district this season reached 1,060, the highest in the state. The neighbouring district Tarn Tarn has also reported the second highest number of 646 farm fire incidents. The two border districts have jointly reported nearly 32 per cent of the total 5,254 active farm fires reported by Punjab Remote Sensing Centre.

The district administration has booked two more farmers of Harsha Chinna village near here for burning crop residue on four acres in the vicinity of Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport.

On Friday, the administration had booked two farmers for violating the ban orders imposed by the DC. Four farmers have been booked by the administration so far in this regard. Agriculture Department officials stated that till date a fine of over Rs 9 lakh had been imposed on farmers for burning crop residue.

In Ludhiana district, 57 cases of stubble burning were recorded today. A total of 167 cases have been reported till now in the district this season, with 85 cases in Jagraon, followed by Samrala at 36. From Raikot, 18 cases have been reported so far, 11 each from Ludhiana West and Ludhiana East, five in Payal and one in Khanna.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) continues to deteriorate. Bathinda remains the most polluted city with an AQI entering the very poor category with 334, followed by Ludhiana at 226, Amritsar 137, Patiala 142 and Jalandhar 134. As per health experts, such conditions may trigger breathing discomfort in people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases.

In Ludhiana, the daily temperature is dipping these days, which is leading to the formation of a thin layer of smog early morning and late evening. Besides, cases of people facing difficulty in breathing and irritation in eyes are increasing in the hospitals these days.

