Daily wage workers demand equality

Raj Sadosh
Abohar, March 8
To mark International Women’s Day, various programmes are organised across the state and hundreds of women are honoured for their outstanding performance in their respective fields of work but the day has no meaning for some women, who work as labourers from 9 am to 6 pm.
“Carrying kids in our arms, we have to brave harsh sun or biting cold. We may not be able to reach a good position by studying, but our hard work should also be given equal respect. Till date, neither the government nor any non-profit organisation has tried to honour us,” a women labourer said.
Sanguti Devi of Chhattisgarh, who works as a labourer and is a mother of two children, said she was unaware of women’s day. She said: “I work hard from morning to evening to feed my children. My husband is also a daily wager and earns Rs 400 per day.” Another woman Sarojini Devi is also completely ignorant of women’s day.
A social activist, requesting anonymity, said it is a great irony to not honour hard-working women deserving respect on this day.
