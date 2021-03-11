Dairy farmers to protest from May 21

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

Dairy farmers led by the Progressive Dairy Farmers’ Association today announced an agitation from May 21 over government’s failure to address their issues, including financial assistance of Rs 7 per kg.

Daljit Singh Sadarpura, president, Progressive Dairy Farmers Association (PDFA), said the farmers had been forced to resort to protest as despite regular meetings with the government on several issues, these had remained unresolved. Besides financial assistance, the farmers are demanding an increase in milk prices.