Dairy shop gutted in Malout

Muktsar: A dairy shop gutted in an accidental fire in the Main Bazaar of Malout town on Thursday. The shop owner, Vijay Narang, claimed that he suffered a loss of nearly Rs 20 lakh. Meanwhile, some local leaders have appealed to the civil administration to provide him some financial assistance. TNS

6,500 litres of ‘lahan’ destroyed

Muktsar: A joint team of the police and excise department carried out a search operation along a canal near Kattianwali village in Lambi Assembly segment here and destroyed 6,500-litre ‘lahan’ (raw material used to prepare hooch) on Thursday. Lambi DSP Fateh Singh Brar said that the ‘lahan’ was stored in 13 tarpaulin sheets. Notably, in April, 15,000 litre and in March, 22,000 litre ‘lahan’ was seized from here.

ETO suspended

Chandigarh: The government today suspended Excise and Taxation Officer Heena Talwar with immediate effect. She has been suspended under Rule 4 of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules. She will be stationed at the Excise Department head office at Patiala. — TNS

