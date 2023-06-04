Dal Khalsa’s Facebook account disabled

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, JUNE 3

Ahead of Ghalughara day on June 6, social media accounts, Facebook and Twitter, of the Dal Khalsa were disabled on Saturday.

Slamming the Narendra Modi government over the timing of the move, Dal Khalsa senior activist Kanwarpal Singh said the organisation would hold a march in memory of Ghalughara on June 5 and gave a call for Amritsar shutdown on June 6.