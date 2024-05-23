 Dalit bastion in Doaba set to witness vote split : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Dalit bastion in Doaba set to witness vote split

Dalit bastion in Doaba set to witness vote split

All contestants of major parties are heavyweight Ravidassia leaders

Dalit bastion in Doaba set to witness vote split


Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, May 22

Even as former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi helped the Congress win five of the nine Assembly seats of Jalandhar in 2022 Assembly elections, he remained ineffective in his campaign in 2023 Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll. This leaves a big question mark on how he fares as the candidate himself from here in the June 1 poll.

There is an estimated 37 per cent Dalit vote in the constituency on which he is largely banking, but since all contestants — Aam Aadmi Party’s Pawan Tinu, BJP’s Sushil Rinku, SAD’s Mohinder S Kaypee and Bahujan Samaj Party’s Balwinder Kumar — are heavyweight Ravidassia leaders, the SC votebank is set to witness a certain split.

‘Maya’s visit won't make any difference’

  • BSP supremo Mayawati is set to be in Nawanshahr on May 24 for a rally. The venue is a part of Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat from where party president Jasvir S Garhi is contesting. While the party's cadre is expecting a swing post her rally, the Congress candidates from Jalandhar, Anandpur Sahib and Hoshiarpur are keeping a close watch.
  • But scholars like Jodhka and GC Kaul are of the opinion that Mayawati would no longer be effective. According to Jodhka, she has lost credibility. Kaul is of the opinion: “She is being seen as a supporter of the BJP in Punjab. Her move to suspend a vocal Muslim MP like Danish Ali has also not gone down well within the community here”

This time, there is no Valmiki or Majhabi Sikh candidate from Jalandhar. The BJP had experimented with Majhabi Sikh leader Inder Iqbal Atwal in 2023 and SAD had fielded his father, Vidhan Sabha ex-Speaker Charanjit S Atwal, in 2019, but both tasted defeat.

Of the total 16.38 lakh total voters in Jalandhar, nearly 5 lakh voters are from Adidharam/Ravidassia/Ramdassia community and nearly 2.7 lakh from the Valmiki/Majhabi Sikh community. A big race is also on to woo the Valmiki voters.

BJP Manoranjan Kalia has been frequently telling in his rallies: “It is only the BJP that has given two of the four SC seats in Punjab to Valmiki candidates (Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot and Gejja Ram Valmiki from Fatehgarh Sahib), the other parties have ignored them completely”. He gave this speech in Valmiki-dominated Ali Mohalla of the city day before. Since the community has a sizable representation in Shahkot also, the same narrative is being repeated there too.

Candidates of all parties are making multiple visits to the deras of Ravidassia community, Valmiki ashrams and even Radha Soami Dera to seek blessings and get them clicked with the dera heads. A big event lined up ahead of polls is the 15th death anniversary of Sant Ramanand of Dera Ballan on May 24 wherein there are reports that Channi could get some projection.

But Professor Surinder Singh Jodhka, Professor of Sociology at Jawaharlal Nehru University and a prominent political observer, completely disagrees on dera impact. “Since the candidates of all parties are Ravidassias, it would be their personal profile that would matter more. I do not even see the candidates holding any sway through deras. To my mind, the deras will be a very minor issue this time as they have lost political credibility after the decline of Dera Sirsa.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Charanjit Channi #Congress #Dalits #Doaba #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero

2
Ludhiana

Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

3
Diaspora

Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada

4
Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Barjinder Hamdard, IAS officer Bublani, 24 others in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

5
Diaspora

UK hails drop in visas as stranded Indian care workers appeal for help

6
Punjab

A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala admn on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site

7
Diaspora

3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US

8
India

Explainer: Are BJP, RSS divided over appointment of next party president

9
Trending

Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in accident case

10
Entertainment

Actor Shah Rukh Khan admitted to Ahmedabad hospital following heat stroke

Don't Miss

View All
As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Top News

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

Union activists to march towards PM’s rally venue carrying b...

All parties siding with Congress guilty of anti-Sikh riots: PM

All parties siding with Congress guilty of anti-Sikh riots: PM

Says ‘Khan Market gang’ blaming him for communal politics

Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda

Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda

Nadda draws ire for communal barbs, Kharge over ‘threat to C...

There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells top court

There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells top court

Says attempts being made to create doubts about electoral pr...

Supreme Court pulls up Soren for ‘suppressing facts’

Supreme Court pulls up Soren for ‘suppressing facts’

Jharkhand ex-CM withdraws plea against his arrest | Can’t ca...


Cities

View All

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Civil Aviation Minister, AAI urged to improve facilities at Amritsar airport

Report all chartered flights arriving at airport to election officials, AAI told

BJP won’t be able to open their account in Punjab: Sachin Pilot

Employment, emigration major poll issues

INDIA VOTES 2024: Manish Tewari ramps up padyatra, shifts focus to colonies

INDIA VOTES 2024: Manish Tewari ramps up padyatra, shifts focus to colonies

Campaign Trail Sanjay Tandon: 25 km of padyatra, late night core committee meeting mark his day

System aligned against lower classes: Rahul Gandhi

Vote for future of country: Nitin Gadkari

Anandpur Sahib candidate Malvinder Singh Kang woos fellow lawyers

Amid intense heatwave, Delhi power demand hits record high of 8,000 MW

Amid intense heatwave, Delhi power demand hits record high of 8,000 MW

Pressure on AAP leaders to malign me, says Swati Maliwal

INDIA bloc members ‘communal, casteist and nepotistic’: PM Modi

‘Touching 400 complete fantasy’: Tharoor laughs off BJP’s claims

‘Nari shakti’ mere lip service, only two women in Delhi Lok Sabha poll fray

Over 1 lakh people expected at Prime Minister’s rally in Patiala

Over 1 lakh people expected at Prime Minister’s rally in Patiala