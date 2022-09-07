Dalit man dies by 'suicide' in Nabha lock-up

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 6

A 34-year-old Dalit man died under mysterious circumstances inside a lock-up at Nabha Sadar police station today. The police have termed it a case of “suicide by hanging”.

DSP Devinder Attri said Buta Singh of Saizgarh village was arrested on the charges of rape and under the POCSO Act for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl. “The CCTV footage of the police station shows Buta hanging himself,” the DSP added.

Sources said prima facie there were lapses on part of the duty officers. “How can a man in custody sneak a parna? As many as four cops were on duty at the police station, but no action has been initiated against them,” said sources.

Nabha Sadar SHO Priyanshu Singh said the rape accused was arrested on Monday and was to be presented before the court today. “Around 7.40 am, he was found hanging inside the lock-up by using the parna, which he managed to sneak inside. We rushed him to the hospital, but he was declared brought dead,” she said, adding that they would look into the lapses, if any. Patiala SSP Deepak Pareek said a magisterial probe had been ordered and the body had been sent for the autopsy.

Meanwhile, National Scheduled Castes Alliance chief Paramjit Kainth demanded a thorough probe and stern action against the erring cops.

“Rather than terming it a suicide, the SHO and others must face action,” Kainth said, adding that the erring officials should be suspended to conduct a fair probe.

